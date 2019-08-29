Tipperary beef farmers bearing the brunt of price cuts

Farmer protests at ABP in Cahir have been suspended for the day – as Chinese inspectors are on site.

The temporary stoppage will also allow for a limited kill, but it’s expected protesters will be back on site this evening.

Action is continuing at beef processing plants across the country today over a price dispute, despite a High Court injunction banning blockades at several sites.

North Tipp Cllr Joe Hannigan says farmers are losing significant money on each animal…

Meanwhile, Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says fresh talks need to take place, and price must be up for discussion…