Tipp to host Ireland’s first ever Buffalo sale

History will be made in Thurles today when the first sale of buffalo in an Irish mart will take place.

A number of five month old calves will go under the hammer – they are owned by Johnny Lynch of Macroom Buffalo Farm, who supplies buffalo cheese to supermarkets across Ireland.

The buffalo calves will be sold in separate lots at Mid-Tipp Mart and are expected to fetch over €1,000 each.

Covid-19 restrictions mean that only a limited number of people will be able to attend the sale but it will be broadcast online on the bidding service Mart Eye.