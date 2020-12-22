Tipp food producers caught up in travel ban

The President of the ICMSA says Tipperary food produce is being effected by the chaos caused by the current travel ban.

Details of a plan to get lorries crossing the English Channel again could be revealed later after talks between the British and French governments overnight.

Irish drivers are among those stuck in Kent, where close to a thousand trucks are parked up.

The 48-hour blockade ordered on Sunday is set to lapse at 11 o’clock tonight.

Pat McCormack from Greenane near Tipp Town says the problems being experienced highlights what a no-deal Brexit might bring.

“You’ve the meat plants in Cahir and Nenagh serving the farmers and the infrastructure of the beef industry within Tipperary.”

“They find themselves in a difficult scenario where potentially they can’t get beef across to the UK of further afield.”

“As an industry we’re very dependent on that UK land-bridge and that’s been made very obvious now at this point with the potential of a no-deal Brexit still looming.”