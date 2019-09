Protests are continuing at meat factories across the country today including the ABP plant in Cahir.

This is despite a plan to keep beef on Irish shelves.

The deal was agreed during talks over the weekend, and outlines the introduction of a beef task force and increases to bonuses.

The agreement is dependent on pickets being lifted at meat plants around the country.

Among those continuing to picket in Cahir is Joe Trehy who outlined why on Tipp Today earlier.