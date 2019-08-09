Tipp farmers refuse to halt protests as talks precondition

Protesters outside meat factories in Tipperary say they won’t stop protests to engage in discussions with the Agriculture Minister.

Michael Creed is calling for farmers to enter discussions with him, but protesters are refusing to meet him if they must suspend picketing as a precondition.

Chair of the Beef Plan Movement in Tipperary, Joe Trehy spent the night outside the ABP Plant in Cahir.

He says keeping the pressure on is the only hope farmers have.

Meanwhile, Cllr Micheál Anglim says he doesn’t agree with the Minister that the protesters should suspend their action.

He says a deal needs to be agreed that factories can’t renege on.