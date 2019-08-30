Tipp farmer rep incensed at treatment of farmers

Tipperary beef farmers just want a fair return on their beef – that’s according to Imelda Walsh Chairperson of the North Tipp IFA.

12 meat processing plants around the country have stopped operating and started laying off staff because of the ongoing beef protests.

They’re continuing at some sites across the country, despite a number of High Court injunctions being in place.

Imelda Walsh claims Irish farmers are being paid less for their animals than some of their European counterparts.

The farmer gets 21% of the price, the processor 28% and the retailer 51% – however, she says the farmer does a disproportionate amount of the work with the animal for that price.

Imelda Walsh says it’s time something is done…