Tipp farm spokesman says Government is ignoring rural Ireland

A number of farmers have vowed to continue their picket of the ABP plant in Cahir in the ongoing row over beef prices.

Protests are also continuing outside the ABP Meat Factory in Waterford, despite the majority of farmers there agreeing to stand down their picket.

At a meeting in Ferrybank last night, a vote was passed to end protests, but some won’t give up until they get clarification on the deal.

Meanwhile a meeting in Cahir last night resulted in a decision by some to continue their protest outside the ABP plant outside the town.

Spokesperson Joe Trehy says rural Ireland is being ignored while big business is being supported.