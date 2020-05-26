Tipp farm leader says some antics on farm machinery are a “disgrace”

People who operate farm machinery in Tipperary are being urged not to endanger their lives and the lives of others for the sake of social media.

The warning, from the Irish Farmers Association, comes as videos on Tik Tok show people carrying out pranks with the equipment.

Eight people have been killed on Irish farms so far this year.

IFA president Tim Cullinan from Toomevara says the actions of those involved are a disgrace.

“I’ve seen once instance where there was a guy standing on the draw-bar of a trailer and he making a film of the guy driving the tractor which is an absolutely crazy thing to be doing.”

“To have individuals putting themselves in danger and putting other people in danger I think it’s and absolute disgrace and I’m appealing to those people that are doing this to stop doing it immediately.”