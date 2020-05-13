Tipp farm leader calls for co-ops to share the impact of coronavirus

Co-ops in Tipperary and across the country are being urged to play their part in supporting farmers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack from Greenane near Tipp Town says dairy farmers can’t be the ones to bear the brunt of the crisis.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said a Cavan based co-op had set an example which he feels others should follow.

“I would say the co-op ethos needs to go back to its original format and that’s to deliver for the primary producer.”

“I was on a teleconference call there this morning and amongst those there was Michael Hanley the CEO of Lakelands and Lakelands management have taken a significant cut in wages and salaries and remuneration for the year 2020 as a result of the downturn.”

“And I think the co-ops around County Tipperary and indeed beyond need to evaluate there they are too because all the pain cannot be felt by the primary producer all of the time.”