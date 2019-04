A turn-key farm operation is up for sale in West Tipp.

The 158 acre residential farm just outside Golden village comes to auction with a guide price of €3.6 million.

The 14 unit milking machine has a 10,500 litre bulk tank and a feed silo – there’s also accommodation for up to 500 stock – usually there are 300+ cows there at any given time.

The farm will auction at Cashel Mart on May 21st – unless it’s sold prior to that date.

Alison de Vere Hunt says it has already attracted lots of interest.