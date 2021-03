Two members of Tipperary Macra na Feirme clubs are in the hunt for the Presidency of the young farmers association.

John Keane, an Errill farmer from the Devils Bit Macra Club, and Daniel Long, from Clonmel and Rathkeevin Macra Club, are the only candidates in the running to replace Thomas Duffy.

Online hustings will take place in the coming weeks ahead of the election in Dublin on April 7th.