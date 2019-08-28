Tipp beef farmers vow to continue factory protests

Farmers are maintaining their presence outside a number of meat plants in Tipperary and across the country.

Talks between the Beef Plan Movement and meat processors failed to reach a satisfactory conclusion from farmers’ point of view.

Unofficial protests which resumed at the ABP plants in Cahir and Nenagh earlier this week continue today despite the granting of High Court injunctions against them.

Tensions have eased at the Nenagh ABP plant after an earlier stand-off when farmers prevented a livestock haulier from entering the factory.

Early this afternoon a truckload of cattle was allowed to proceed into the plant.

Meanwhile concerns have been raised that the protests over beef prices could jeopardise a potential beef deal with China with a delegation from there due to inspect factories.

However Kieran Delaney – who is one of the farmers outside the meat factory in Nenagh – told Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters that they have no option but to continue.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill fears for the future of the industry.

The former ICMSA president says the crisis in the beef industry has been a long time in the making.

A 30 strong delegation travelled to Dublin yesterday to call on the Competition Authority to tackle the beef crisis.

Among them was North Tipp IFA chairperson Imelda Walsh.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she said while there is an injunction in place it doesn’t stop farmers from maintaining a presence outside the meat factories.