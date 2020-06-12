Tipp beef farmers hoping for boost from Agriculture Minister

A Tipperary farm leader has welcomed the news that the Agriculture Minister is to put a proposed package for beef finishers in front of the Cabinet today.

The IFA had made submissions to Government showing that beef finishers had lost over €20 million as a result of the COVID price impact.

South Tipp IFA chair Erica O’Keefe says the sector badly needs help to recover from the hit.

“There should be an announcement during the day of funding – hopefully it will be approved by Cabinet and the scheme can be announced and beef farmers can apply for it.”

“I mean beef farmers have been struggling all year and the drought there at the minute and the coronavirus didn’t help with the closure of restaurants and that so any funding is crucial now at this stage.”