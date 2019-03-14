Tipp based ICMSA president reacts to UK’s proposed tariffs

Tipperary’s farming community has been reacting to the UK government’s proposed tariffs in the event of a disorderly Brexit.

There will be no tariffs on 87 percent of trade, however, the British have outlined their desire to protect their farming and automotive industries by implementing tariffs in these sectors.

The beef and dairy industries are at particular risk, with the British market accounting for around 50% of our agricultural exports.

President of the ICMSA, Greenane based Pat McCormack, detailed the challenges that lie ahead for the sector in Tipperary.