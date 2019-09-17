Temporary lay-offs at ABP Cahir as beef protests continue

355 staff have been temporarily laid off at the ABP plant in Cahir.

The company says the ongoing protests by beef farmers means a further 182 jobs at its meat processing plant at Kilcommon near Cahir are under threat this week.

In a statement to Tipp FM the company says this is a direct result of the ongoing illegal blockades at the site. ABP claim the protestors have stopped any product going in to or leaving the site meaning production has ceased.

ABP says it regrets that the company has had to take this course of action but says they will stay in contact with the staff members and provide them with regular updates.

The move comes as the Minister for Agriculture has written an open letter to protesting beef farmers asking them to end their blockades at meat factories.