Stakeholder meeting on beef row to take place

A Tipperary TD says there is room for progress in the ongoing dispute between farmers and meat processors.

Vice Chairman of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee Jackie Cahill announced there will be a meeting of the group tomorrow morning at 11.

Stakeholders will be invited to discuss the main sticking points in the dispute including the price of beef, the 30 month rule and the 4 movement rule.

The Thurles TD says Mercosur and Brexit are all contributing to farmers uncertainty and that more needs to be done.