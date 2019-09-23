Staff start returning to work at ABP Cahir

The hundreds of staff laid off at ABP plant in Cahir will be returning to their jobs this week.

They were among those hit by the beef dispute which ended overnight with the last of the blockades being stood down in Ballyjamesduff and Ballinasloe.

ABP has told Tipp FM that the resumption will be on a staggered basis as it will take a number of days for the site to return to normal operating levels.

Alison de Vere Hunt represented the Independent Farmers of Ireland group at meetings with the Agriculture Minister and Meat Industry Ireland.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she told Fran Curry the IFI was formed out of necessity.