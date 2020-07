The Tipperary based piggery operation co-owned by IFA President Tim Cullinan has recorded its best ever year with profits of €1.62 million.

New accounts lodged by Woodville Pig Farms Ltd show the company’s accumulated profits increased from €5.67 million to almost €7.3 million in the 12 months to the end of March 2020.

According to the Irish Independent the farm near Ballymackey has 18 employees.

Tim Cullinan took over as head of the IFA in January.