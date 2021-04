Organisers of the Iverk Show in Piltown near Carrick on Suir have decided to cancel the 2021 show.

The event was provisionally scheduled for August 28th, but organisers say the decision was made due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, and the medium to long term national plans for festivals and events.

It’s the second year in a row that they’ve had to make the decision to cancel the show.

However, it has already been rescheduled for Saturday August 27th of 2022.