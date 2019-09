The last of the protests came to an end last night at plants in Ballyjamesduff and Ballinasloe.

Pickets at ABP in Cahir ended on Friday night while farmers stood down their protests at ABP Nenagh on Thursday night.

It’s after agreement was reached between Meat Industry Ireland and farming organisations over a week ago.

Beef Plan Movement spokesperson, Dermot O’Brien now hopes the terms in the agreement can be implemented.