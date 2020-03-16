People urged not walk, shoot or hunt on farms

IFA President Tim Cullinan has asked the public to be particularly conscious of bio security on farms at this time.

He says farms are a vital part of the food distribution system and we need the highest level of bio security measures in place.

The Toomevara native says farmers will have their own measures to facilitate the collection of their produce, and to receive deliveries of feed and care for their animals.

He is asking members of the public not to call to farms. Those who have business on farms should call strictly by appointment only. Members of the public should avoid entering farms for leisure activities such as walking, shooting or hunting.