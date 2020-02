The Chair of North Tipp IFA says that ongoing harsh weather is causing hardship for many farms.

Persistent rainfall from recent storms has left much of the land saturated, forcing farmers to keep their animals indoors for later than normal at the start of the year.

The outlook remains poor for the rest of the week, causing particular concern for farmers along the river Shannon.

Chair of North Tipp IFA, Imelda Walsh, says it’s a frustrating period for farmers.