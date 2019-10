An important information meeting on the first Farmer’s Beef Producer Group to be set up in Ireland is being held in Tipperary tonight.

The event in Toomevara is organised by Beef Plan Tipperary in the wake of the lengthy dispute between producers and processors.

Spokesperson Kieran Delaney says effectively the Beef Producers Group will operate like a co-op in its dealings with the meat factories.

The Beef Producer Group meeting gets underway at 8 o’clock in Toomevara GAA Centre.