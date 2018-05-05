Mushroom expansion in West Tipp.

A major expansion at a West Tipperary mushroom farm has been granted planning.

The plans for the former Golden Mushrooms site in Golden are seen as a significant vote of confidence in the industry.

Wexford based Walsh Mushrooms acquired Golden Mushrooms in 2016.

Despite the industry being one of the worst hit by Brexit they applied for permission last November for a major expansion at the plant at Cloghleigh.

The new development which was granted permission this week includes 12 new mushroom tunnels

A new cold store and packaging area will also be constructed along with 40 car parking spaces.

Mushroom growers in the Premier County have been badly hit in recent years – Schiele & McDonald Mushrooms in Tipp Town and Golden Vale Mushrooms in Cahir both closed in 2016.

The Walsh Group is one of the largest suppliers of fresh mushrooms in Ireland and the UK.