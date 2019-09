Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has scheduled talks on Monday – but Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice is encouraging TDs from all parties to lobby for the talks to be brought forward to this afternoon.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says there appears to be a real will across all sides to find a resolution, and the Minister should strike while the iron is hot.

Farmers have been protesting at processing plants in Tipperary and across the country for a number of weeks.