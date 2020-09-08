McGuinness seen as positive appointment for farming community

The appointment of Mairead McGuinness as Ireland’s EU Commissioner is being welcomed by Tipperary farmers.

The MEP for the North West will take over the Financial Services portfolio, which Taoiseach Micheál Martin says is a “hugely significant” role for Ireland to secure.

She replaces former trade commissioner Phil Hogan, following his resignation after golf gate last month.

Chair of the North Tipp branch of the IFA Imelda Walsh says Mairead McGuinness will be a great ambassador for Irish agriculture.

“I see it as being a hugely important portfolio because we are where we are with Covid and it costs what it costs in all countries throughout the world.”

“So financial services is going to be front and centre going forward because there is going to be huge amounts of money needed by all countries – both in the EU and outside of it – to deal with this situation because we are facing into recession.”