McGrath calls on Government to reconvene beef talks

A Tipperary TD has appealed to the Taoiseach and Minister for Agriculture to intervene and reconvene the beef talks.

During Parliamentary questions Leo Varadkar responded to Mattie McGrath by reiterating that fixing prices for beef is neither lawful nor possible.

The Taoiseach stated there was a need to stop misleading people as setting a price was impossible and “isn’t going to happen”.

355 temporary lay-offs were confirmed at the ABP plant in Cahir this week while 67 have been laid off at ABP Nenagh.

Deputy McGrath put his question to the floor stating the need to set a base price in order for farmers to move from the gates and prevent the loss of jobs at meat processors.