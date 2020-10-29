McGrath calls for changes to mart sales during lockdown

There are calls for the Government to issue updated guidelines to allow marts to operate properly as farmers can’t judge livestock without seeing it.

Under Level 5 restrictions, farmers haven’t been allowed to attend marts in person, and can log-in to an online bidding system.

However, the system has been called a disaster.

Tipperary Independent TD Mattie McGrath says the way marts are operating now just doesn’t work.

“Anybody that knows anything about agriculture knows that you need to see the beast before you purchase it – a picture online or an image isn’t really enough. You have to look at an animal to judge it properly.”

“The Government has not invested in broadband and this is where we’re really caught in this situation where people can’t do the business that they want us to do online, it’s just not possible.”