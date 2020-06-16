McCormack generally happy with programme for government

The President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association has given a broad welcome to many of the items raised in the programme for government.

Tipperary farmer Pat McCormack says however that much more detail will need to be hammered out on such plans over the course of a five year term.

Much of the focus on the agri sector has surrounded the inclusion of a REPS style payment to encourage more environmentally concious farming.

Pat, who farms near Greenane, has been outlining what has caught his attention.

“I suppose that we’d welcome the commitment to provide good livelihoods from the land but you know after that we need to see the detail and we need to see it implemented over the next five years.”

“Certainly we welcome the nitrates derogation continuation; we welcome the continuation of live exports and we particularly welcome the ombudsman.”