Man tragically killed in farm accident named locally

Two local communities in South Tipperary are coming to terms with the death of a well known local man.

Philly Lonergan died last evening when the tractor he was driving overturned on a farm in North Cork.

51 year old Philly Lonergan was originally from Tubrid but had been living in Ballyporeen for a number of years.

It’s understood he was spreading slurry on a farm at Glenville in Cork last evening when his tractor overturned trapping him inside.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident just after 5pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem.

Gardaí are preparing a file on the tragic incident for an inquest at North Cork Coroner’s Court later this year.

The Health and Safety Authority are also aware of the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

Mr Lonergan was married with a number of grown-up children.