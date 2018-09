A man has been killed on a farm in North Tipperary.

The incident occurred at around 8:30am this morning on a pig farm in Rathcabbin, Borrisokane.

It’s understood the 47 year old married man was fatally injured while working a digger on the farm.

Emergency services were alerted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority and Gardaí are investigating.

Local County Councillor Michael O’Meara says the whole community is shocked by the tragedy.