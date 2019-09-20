More layoffs at Cahir ABP plant

A further 100 staff have been temporarily laid off at the ABP plant in Cahir.

Meanwhile Gardaí are at the scene of the ongoing beef farmers protest following an incident there this morning.

It’s understood a number of truck loads of offal tried to leave the ABP site at Kilcommon near Cahir this morning – they were blocked by one of the picketing farmers who is said to have sat down in front of the vehicles.

Protesters say he was manhandled away by Gardaí and the trucks were allowed to leave.

Meanwhile ABP has announced a further 100 workers are to be temporarily laid off in Cahir today.

This is in addition to the 355 lay offs earlier this week.

ABP says the action is a direct result of what they describe as the ongoing illegal blockades at the site by seven protestors.

The company claims the actions are now putting all jobs at ABP Cahir at risk, as well as the livelihoods of 1,300 farmers who supply cattle to the site. They estimate the blockade has cost these local suppliers in the region of €6 million.

In a statement to Tipp FM this morning ABP says an estimated €5 million a week is being lost to the local economy in wages, cattle payments and fees to third party contractors.

A decision was taken last night to stand down the protest at the ABP plant in Nenagh.