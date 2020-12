Tipp FM’s Jim Finn has been shortlisted for an award at the 2020 Agri Guild Awards.

The awards, which are held every two years, aim to encourage excellence in the reporting of farming, food and rural life on the island of Ireland.

Jim Finn, presenter of Tipp FM’s Ag Report, is one of four nominations for the ‘Best Audio Report’ award.

The report in question was Jim’s piece on Angela Hogan’s story.

The winners will be announced this Friday afternoon.