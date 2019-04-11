ICMSA meeting on challenges facing farming sector in Tipp

Tipperary ICMSA members will meet this evening to discuss the range of challenges facing the county’s critical farming and dairy sectors.

The ongoing Brexit chaos is causing debilitating uncertainty across all aspects of farming and agri-food, while the climate challenges and regulatory framework look set to change fundamentally the way farmers can operate.

ICMSA President and Tipp farmer, Pat McCormack, will address the meeting in the Arch Bar in Thurles at 8.30.

It will be chaired by Dolla’s Sean Butler and will also hear from ICMSA policy officer Paul Smyth.