Growing concern over dog attacks on sheep

The Chair of North Tipp IFA says that sheep kills by dogs have become an even bigger problem during the pandemic.

Ballywilliam farmer Imelda Walsh is the latest farming leader to voice her frustration with many dogs owners, due to a growing number of sheep kills across the country in recent months.

Earlier this month, the IFA issued a blanket ban on access to farmland for dog owners, due to the damage being caused by dogs which are let off the lead.

Imelda says that dog owners need to recognise the upset which these attacks cause.

“There are 800,000 dogs in the country of which only a quarter are licenced and microchipped – just very dissatisfied in relation to it.”

“It’s very, very upsetting for the farmer to come out and find his lambs and his ewes mauled and some of them killed.”