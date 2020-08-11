Green light for Tipp mushroom farm plans

A west Tipperary mushroom farm has been granted permission for a significant expansion.

Golden based Walsh Mushrooms Ltd lodged a planning application with the local authority last November.

They were seeking permission to develop 12 mushroom tunnels along with a dry store building to include a cold store and packaging area at Cloghleigh.

Tipperary County Council sought further information in January which was provided last month.

The development will also include solar panels on the dry store building and 16 car parking spaces.