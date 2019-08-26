Farmers return to protests outside beef processing facilities

Protests have recommenced outside a number of beef processing facilities, including in Tipperary.

Meat Industry Ireland says it’s disappointed, while farmers say they are angry over the failure of recent talks to address the issue of pricing.

The Beef Plan Movement’s rejected the outcome of those talks, but insists it is not behind the latest demonstrations.

Chairman of the Beef Plan Movement in Tipperary Joe Trehy has tendered his resignation from the organisation.

In a statement, MII says price is determined by conditions in the market, which is extremely challenging.

Catriona Morrissey of the Irish Farmers Journal spoke to farmers outside the ABP Plant in Cahir last night where they explained why they’re back on the picket line.

Local TD Mattie McGrath isn’t taking much solace from a planned independent study of the price composition of beef.

Speaking on Tipp Today he didn’t have much faith in the Competition Authority either.