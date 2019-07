Around a thousand farmers are protesting outside Leinster House today over the Mercosur deal.

It comes as the Dail is debating a Sinn Fein motion calling for the EU agreement with South American countries to be rejected.

The deal would see 99 thousand tonnes of beef flood the market every year.

It’s feared this will destroy the Irish beef industry but Tipperary FG election candidate Mary Julian Newman says this is not a certainty