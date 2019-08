Tipperary farmers are vowing to continue protesting outside meat plants in the county despite injunctions granted against their action.

They took to the picket line once again outside the APB plants in Cahir and Nenagh yesterday morning after the Beef Plan Movement rejected the outcome of talks on the crisis.

Speaking to Tipp FM outside the meat factory in Nenagh farmer Kieran Delaney says they won’t be walking away from their protest.