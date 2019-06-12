Farm debt seminar in Horse & Jockey tonight

Farm debt and mortgage problems are the topics of a seminar being held in Tipperary this evening.

The event in the Horse & Jockey is organised by the ICMSA and the Farming Independent.

They have come together to give affected farm families a way of presenting their problems to some of the top professionals in the area.

Gary Digney is a specialist accountant and insolvency practitioner while Keith Farry is a barrister with a recognised reputation in the area of farm debt.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack is encouraging farmers to make the most of the seminar.

The meeting gets underway in the Horse and Jockey Hotel at 7.45 this evening.