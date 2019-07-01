EU Commissioner comes under fire from Tipp IFA rep

European Commissioner Phil Hogan has come under fire from a Tipperary farm representative for his comments asking farmers to settle down and read the Mercosur agreement.

North Tipp IFA Chairperson Imelda Walsh is calling on the Irish government to reject the deal struck by the EU.

The accord agreed late on Friday is expected to pave the way for a significant increase in imports of cheaper beef and other goods from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

She says farmers are being let down by the Commissioner…