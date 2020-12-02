Devils Bit – Templemore club well represented in Macra leadership awards

Three young local farmers are in the shortlist for tonight’s final of the Macra Leadership Awards.

John Keane, Jonathan Dwyer and Helen Hayes, all members of the Devils Bit/Templemore club, are in the six-strong shortlist for the award, which will be announced tonight on the Macra Facebook page.

Macra National President, Thomas Duffy, has been outlining what the finalists represent.

“Our leadership awards are a way of recognising the incredible leaders in our organisation who have given up so much of their time and so much of their effort to build the community of Macra na Feirme.”

“There’s a wide variety from some of the individuals who have helped build the Young Farmer Discussion Groups and established Young Farmers Walks to those that would be very involved in our competitions and developing the rural youth side of our organisation.”