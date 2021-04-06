Daniel Long says he will not be attending Wednesday’s count

A Tipperary candidate in the Macra presidential election is calling for an independent scrutineer to be appointed for this week’s count.

Just two names are in the running for the position – Daniel Long from Rathkeevan Macra club near Clonmel and Laois based John Keane who is a member of the Devils Bit club.

While Macra have appointed IFAC CEO John O’Donoghue as the independent scrutineer for the count on Wednesday Daniel Long feels more discussion should have taken place.

“It’s no slight on John O’Donoghue or his character in any way. I suppose the point is around the process of how John was selected.”

“My opponent is a member of the board – chairman of the board of directors – and the presiding officer in the count is also a sitting member of the board.”

“Ultimately it’s the board that appoint the scrutineer but at no point was I consulted about the appointment of the scrutineer. In order to be viewed as independent it has to be viewed as independent by both sides.”