Figures from the Central Statistics Office show the Premier County has 173,200 cows while the 2016 population census has Tipp with 160,000 people.

In all Tipp accounts for 12% of the national dairy herd while there’s been an increase of over 7,000 cows in the county from 2017 to ’18.

At 2,000 Leitrim has the fewest cows while Cork has the most at 378,000 or quarter of the national total.