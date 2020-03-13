Cullinan urges farmers to support each other during Covid-19 outbreak

The President of the IFA is encouraging greater community support during what he calls a “very difficult time” for farmers.

Toomevara farmer Tim Cullinan says the Association supports all the Government measures, and is assuring dairy farmers that co-ops have contingencies in place to continue milk collections well into the future.

Marts are also to introduce measures to limit large gatherings, with indoor groups of more than 100 now banned as part of virus containment measures.

Mr Cullinan wants farmers to reach out if they need assistance.