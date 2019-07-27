Cullinan targeting IFA presidential role

The North Tipperary man vying to be the next IFA president is promising to “go to war” on behalf of Irish farmers.

At a meeting of his local branch in Toomevara last night Tim Cullinan formally announced his decision to run for the top job in the national farming organisation.

The married father of two has already successful spearheaded a number of campaigns including the bid to secure €140 million for the pig industry after the dioxin crisis.

Speaking to Tipp FM the IFA national treasurer says farming is on its knees and its time to fight back

Among those present for the launch was former IFA President John Dillon who hit out at economists stating that the suckler sector needs to be cut by 50 percent.

While current North Tipp IFA chairperson Imelda Walsh firmly believes Tim Cullinan can make a difference