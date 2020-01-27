Cullinan takes over helm at IFA

Tipperary’s Tim Cullinan will take over as president of the Irish Farmers’ Association today.

The Toomevara pig farmer succeeds Joe Healy at the helm of the farming group having been elected last month.

The IFA’s 65th annual general meeting takes place over the next two days at the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin.

Tim Cullinan will make his inaugural speech to the meeting, setting out the key issues for farmers and his objectives.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Eamon Ryan of the Green Party and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are due to address the gathering tomorrow.