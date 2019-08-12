Cullinan says Minister should attend beef talks

Talks are due to begin this afternoon in a bid to resolve the ongoing dispute between farmers and the meat industry.

Protests by beef farmers at factories across the country – including three in Tipperary – were called off on Friday after nearly two weeks.

Representatives from the Irish meat industry, farmer organisations and the Beef Plan Movement will attend today’s talks.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning IFA Treasurer and presidential candidate Tim Cullinan from Toomevara said he’s disappointed that the Minister or meat factories aren’t involved in the talks.