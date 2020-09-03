Cullinan says Ireland will recover from Ag Minister debacle

The Tipperary based president of the Irish Farmers Association says our image in Europe has suffered from the situation surrounding our Agriculture Minister.

Charlie McConalogue became the 3rd person appointed to the portfolio last night since the government was formed and follows on from Barry Cowan and Dara Calleary.

Toomevara pig farmer Tim Cullinan says it’s vital that the new minister starts working with his EU counterparts as soon as possible.

“Obviously something like this happening is not good and some of it I suppose could have been avoided and more of it was bad luck. You know these are things that happen.”

“Does it damage us? I think people move on and I think we can get over the damage. I think Charlie has the ability – he will get in there now and get to grips with the portfolio hopefully and make up for lost ground. There’s no point in saying it there is lost ground when we’re on the third minister in such a short space of time.”