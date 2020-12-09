Cullinan: EU aware of problems facing Ireland as Brexit edges closer

The IFA President says that Ireland is still receiving significant support from fellow EU states as Brexit trade talks rumble on.

Toomevara farmer Tim Cullinan expressed his concerns about the potential damage of a no-deal Brexit at an EU Agriculture committee meeting on Monday.

He says that even if a deal is done, businesses and consumers should expect economic consequences from the long awaited divorce.

He’s confident however that Ireland’s perilous position is still respected in Europe.

“Look, I’ve been close to this for quite a while now and I spoke on it at the European Parliament on Monday evening and the one thing I would say is there’s excellent support for the Irish situation among our colleagues in Europe.”

“It’s really recognised that Ireland is going to be the hardest hit country in Europe if this goes wrong.”